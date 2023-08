Poway umpire Dave Miller calling plays at the 2023 Little League World Series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Poway umpire Dave Miller is calling plays at the 2023 Little League World Series.

Miller has umpired over 1,000 Little League games over the past 18 years, and is part of only 16 umpires to call plays at the 37 Little League World Series games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this year.