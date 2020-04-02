Poway Unified distributes thousands of devices to students for distance learning





POWAY (KUSI) – In preparation for next week’s transition to distance learning, the Poway Unified School District distributed more than 6,000 Chromebooks to students and families who have requested access to a device.

The Chromebooks have all be disinfected and pre-packaged in advance and will be distributed at each school site on Thursday, April 2 from 9am to noon.

“It is very important to ensure that all students are able to access distance learning when we launch. The process has been thorough, deliberate, and collaborative as we completely change the way we are educating our 36,500 students,” said Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps, in a letter to staff and families.

PUSD families in need of devices filled out a device checkout form in advance, and were then provided with pick up directions. Checkout will take place in 30-minute increments divided by the last name.

If families cannot make Thursday’s checkout, there is a make-up check out time scheduled at all school sites for Friday, April 3rd between 3 pm and 4:30 pm.

By 9am hundreds of cars will be filing through the parking lot at Poway high school. 6,000 Chromebook devices will be distributed so the students can begin #distancelearning Live coverage on @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/KoTkNNJcFb — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) April 2, 2020