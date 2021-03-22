Poway Unified reopens middle, high schools to in-person instruction





POWAY (KUSI) – Middle and high school students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will begin their 2-day-a-week learning schedule Monday as the District moves forward with its phased reopening plans for secondary in-person instruction.

Poway elementary schools have been open since October 2020, the California Department of Public Health’s January guidance prevented PUSD middle and high schools from reopening as planned until San Diego County entered the red tier for case rates.