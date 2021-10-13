Poway Unified School District looking to fill job positions







SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Job opportunities in San Diego are opening up, as school districts are looking to fill positions.

On Tuesday, the Poway Unified School District emailed families asking for help with the severe staffing shortage. PUSD is trying to get the word out that the current labor shortage is starting to affect students. For the first time ever, students are on waitlists for buses because the district doesn’t have enough drivers. Meantime, lunch lines are so long, some students aren’t able to eat lunch before going back to class.

Many of the job openings are non-teaching positions or have part-time hours.

These open positions include:

Bus driver trainees

Instructional aides – special education

Noon duty assistant and crossing guard

ESS and ASES before and after school program aides​

Office assistant

Food and nutrition assistant

Substitute teachers

The district even has some principals, assistant principals and counselors filling in classrooms because there aren’t enough substitute teachers.

PUSD’s Board of Education recently approved an increase in the substitute pay rate – you can earn $180 per day or $200 per day for long-term assignments. You do not need a teaching credential to be a substitute teacher, just a bachelor’s degree is required.

For more information on the substitute positions go to: https://www.powayusd.com/en-us/departments/personnel-support-services/employment/certificated/substitute-teacher-information/substitute-teacher-information

For information on the non-teaching positions got to: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/powayusd