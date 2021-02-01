Poway Unified School District resumes in-person classes for elementary students





POWAY (KUSI) – The Poway Unified School District welcomed students back to campus in phases Monday morning.

Elementary students will resume on-campus learning on an AM/PM schedule, while special education classes resumed a week ago.

The State of California requires San Diego County to be back in the Red Tier before re-opening middle and high schools. But, small groups can resume on-campus learning and activities Monday.