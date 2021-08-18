Poway Unified School District returns back to school





Nearly 36,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, August 18, 2021 for the first day of school. After navigating virtual learning, hybrid learning, and everything in-between last year, PUSD is back to five-days-a-week, full in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

The campuses will be requiring masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Outdoors masks will be optional.

Seniors at Westview High School were on hand to welcome in the freshman. They were greeted by Link Crew, an on campus organization that connects upperclassmen with new students, to meet and conduct activities. Students also received a tour around the campus and a pep rally at the outdoor stadium.