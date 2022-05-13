Poway Unified School District surveying students on ‘gender identity’ of their friends





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Poway Unified School District is making national news after it was revealed they are surveying their 6th-12th grade students about who they hang out with.

But the survey goes farther than just asking the students to name their friends. The survey asks the students about the race and gender identity of the people they choose to hang out with.

Fox News reports that “Parents were sent an email on May 5 notifying them that the Poway Unified School District planned to conduct surveys on students from May 9-June 3, according to screenshots and materials from the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation and reviewed by Fox News Digital.”

The survey contained 31 questions, some of which are about “equity,” and others are about students willingness to speak out against “racism” and “homophobia.”

21 of the 31 questions are about race, gender and sexual orientation.

Parents of students in the Poway Unified School District are outraged because they were not told about the survey, and only found out after it was distributed to students as young as sixth grade.

Obviously, many opponents point out that sixth graders have no business speaking about or learning about gender transformation or identities.

KUSI News spoke with Executive Director of Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, Dr. Wenyuan Wu, who explained her opposition to surveying students as young as sixth grade with questions like these.

Dr. Wu explained that teachers are not activists, and if they can’t simply educate our youth, they have “no business getting into these students perceptions and thinking on race or gender.” Adding that it’s “just outrageous.”

KUSI News reached out to Poway Unified Superintendent Dr. Marian Kim-Phelps, but she declined due to scheduling conflicts. If you wish to reach out, she can be reached at (858) 521-2800 or mkimphelps@powayusd.com.

Some of the questions from the survey can be seen in the gallery below:

