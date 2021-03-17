Poway Unified School District to begin in-person classes two days a week

POWAY (KUSI) – On Monday, Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland ruled that it was unconstitutional for the state to deny middle and high schools to reopen safely, prompting Poway Unified School District to move from one day a week of in-person classes to two days a week.

The district currently has students on campus one day a week in cohorts and will gradually bring students back two days a week starting March 22.

Poway mom Laura McCoy joined KUSI to discuss the developments.