Poway Unified School District’s reopening plan denied by State of California





POWAY (KUSI) – Dr. Naomi Bardach, Lead of California’s Safe Schools for All Team, informed the Poway Unified School District that their application to expand in-person teaching for middle and high school students was not approved by the California Department of Public Health.

Cohorts of students are not able to remain in one classroom with a single teacher for the entire day, since secondary students have multiple teachers, courses, and schedules, Dr. Bardach told PUSD Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps.

Even after a complete review, PUSD’s application had the full support of the San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, and her team.

Appeals to reopen by other North County school districts based on not being able to meet these conditions.

PUSD still intends on being able to open during the week of March 15.

Should San Diego County continue its downward trajectory of case rates, the County will reach the red tier by March 16, allowing for the reopening of middle and high schools by March 17.

The district would be able to reopen without the CDPH’s approval.

