Poway Unified’s after-school Broadcast Club takes over Good Morning San Diego!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News was happy to welcome the Poway Unified after-school Broadcast Club to the KUSI News studio for a field trip!

The aspiring broadcasters thought they were just taking a field trip to see how the newscast is made, but we let them takeover GMSD and do some reporting from the anchor desk and weather wall!

Check it out!