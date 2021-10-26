Power out for over 3,200 SDG&E customers throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Power was knocked out Monday afternoon for more than 3,200 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the areas of Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, Logan Heights, Mountain View, Midway, Lindbergh Field, Lincoln Park, City Heights, Chollas Creek, and Oak Park.

The outage affecting 3,281 customers began at 4:43 p.m. according to an SDG&E online outage map. The utility said it was assessing the cause of the outage, which was expected to be resolved by 9 p.m.

Power in some communities has been restored, while others remain in the dark.

To check on power outage updates click here.

The blackout came as showers fell across San Diego late Monday afternoon.