Power outages hit Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A series of power outages left neighborhoods across Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley and Scripps Ranch without electrical service today.

The series of five blackouts struck between 8:50 a.m. and just before noon, knocking out power to a total of 1,433 San Diego Gas & Electric customers, the utility company reported.

Service was expected to be restored to all the affected addresses by 3 p.m., according to SDG&E public affairs.

Utility crews were working to determine what caused the outages.