Power Rangers visit San Diego during Rocket Con, Feb 18-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Feb. 18 through Feb. 19, Rocket Con will feature as a two day show at the Scottish Rite Even Center.

Rocket Con, described as a smaller, more intimate Comic Con, features actors, creators and voice actors from the fictional realm’s best TV shows and movies.

This year, voice actors from My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Dragonball Z will feature there as well as the Power Rangers.

Chase Lirley, organizer for Rocket Con, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the event.

Get tickets here.