Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans lined up early in the morning for a chance to win $1 billion in Halloween’s Powerball jackpot.

Even though the odds of winning Powerball are lower than the odds of getting struck by lightning, many thought the prize money was worth the odds.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at a gas station where people were lining up for Powerball tickets at 6 a.m.