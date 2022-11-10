Powerball lottery ticket with five numbers sold in El Cajon





EL CAJON (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The 7-Eleven store in El Cajon where a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number is located at 735 Bradley Ave.

The other ticket in Wednesday’s drawing with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Texas and is worth $1 million, the Multi- State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $47 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 14, 24, 30, 56 and the Powerball number was 7. The jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

