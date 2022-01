PPR Podcast: 2021 Coach of the Year, Marlon Gardinera





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 21 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with Scripps Ranch Football head coach and Coach of the Year, Marlon Gardinera.

Gardinera lead his team to win the San Diego Division 2 CIF Championship, California Regional Championship, and California State Champion in 2021.

