PPR Podcast: Adrián González officially announces his retirement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 26 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy talked with former Padres/Dodgers, big league first baseman, Adrián González, the first non-football player to be on the podcast. The beginning of Feb. 2022, Adrián González announces his retirement after he plays for Mexico in the Olympics.

