PPR Podcast: All American Lineman William Dunkle





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 32 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with former Eastlake Titan, SDSU Aztec, and future NFL offensive lineman William Dunkle.

In Dec. Dunkle had officially announced, “With gratitude for all those who have helped me, I am announcing my decision to pursue my dream and enter the 2022 NFL Draft” which will take place in 6 weeks.

Blood in Blood out👹… pic.twitter.com/WyYwGQX0QV — William Dunkle (@fanetodunk) December 24, 2021

