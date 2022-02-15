PPR Podcast: Braxton Burmeister returns to the Mesa





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 27 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with Braxton Burmeister, San Diego native quarterback (and Silver Pigskin Finalist), who played at the University of Oregon, then used the “transfer portal” to play at Virginia Tech, and is now making his way back to the mesa to play at San Diego State University.

