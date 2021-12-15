PPR Podcast: Cathedral Catholic Football Coach, Sean Doyle, recaps State Championship season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – PPR’s Paul Rudy and co-host Burt Grossman were joined by Cathedral Catholic’s head football coach, Sean Doyle, about their incredible season.

Cathedral Catholic just won the 2021 State Championship, and their star running back, Lucky Sutton, was the winner of the 2021 PPR Silver Pigskin trophy.

Doyle explained what it was like coaching this impressive team, and how they kept their focus all the way through the championship game.