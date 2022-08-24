PPR Podcast: Chris Williams, Francis Parker Varsity Football Athlete

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In this episode of the PPR Podcast, the PPR team spoke with Francis Parker superstar Chris Williams, who was also the subject of the week 1, PPR Holandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week.

Francis Parker varsity football scored 55 points in their 2022 season opener, and Williams was a major part of the win.

In week 1, Williams had 12 rushes for 259 yards, with 6 touchdowns. Two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. 436 all purpose yards. He was 7/7 on PATs, and 1/1 on FGs.