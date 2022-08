PPR Podcast: Helix High School’s WR/CB Adren Parker

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helix Charter High School’s football team has historically been impressive. But in the 2022 season, PPR’s Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman want to keep a close eye on the speedy WR & CB, Adren Parker.

Parker shared some insight into his athletic career running track and playing football, and what he expects to see from his team as they prepare to start the 2022 season.

