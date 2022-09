Lincoln High School’s star Safety, Josiah Cox, joined PPR’s Paul Rudy & Burt Grossman to discuss their big win over Mater Dei, and their remaining schedule for the 2022 season.

Cox is a three-star recruit who plays Free Safety, Strong Safety and Nickel. He’s 6’2, 185 pounds.

The Hive is buzzing as Lincoln High School starts their season with a 3-1 record.