PPR Podcast: Lincoln running back, Roderick Robinson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 31 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with “The Hive’s” one and only running back Roderick Robinson II.

Roderick is a junior at Lincoln High School, with a 3.7 GPA, and as of now has 22 potential college offers. He’s been in the eyes of Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman since his 2021 season.

Could he be the next Silver Pigskin Finalist?

