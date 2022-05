PPR Podcast: Madison Tri-Sport Athlete, Jake Jackson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 40 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with tri-sport athlete from Madison High School, Jake Jackson.

He has played football, basketball, and baseball which he says is his true love.

