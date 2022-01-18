PPR Podcast: Michael Brunker





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 23 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with Michael Brunker, former Executive Director of San Diego’s “inner-city” Jackie Robinson Family YMCA for twenty-two years.

Brunker is a renowned leader in business, nonprofit, and youth development environments who holds more than 40 years of experience in empowering people and teams to exceed all expectations, including their own.

