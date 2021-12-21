PPR Podcast: Montell Allen and Ruben Pena





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 19 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with SDFNL Magazine co-hosts, Montell Allen and Ruben Pena about the delayed but upcoming SDFNL All Star Game as well as what we can expect from 2021’s high school stars debuting at the college level in the upcoming years.

SDFNL Magazine:

https://www.sdfnlmagazine.net/sdfnl-blog

Paul Rudy Instagram and Twitter:

https://twitter.com/PPRPapaPig?s=20

https://www.instagram.com/pprpapapig/

Burt Grossman Instagram and Twitter:

https://twitter.com/burt_grossman?s=20

https://www.instagram.com/burt.grossman/

Ruben Pena Instagram and Twitter:

https://twitter.com/SDFNLMagazine

https://www.instagram.com/sdfnlmagazine/

Montell Allen Instagram and Twitter:

https://twitter.com/MBASports1

https://www.instagram.com/mbasports1/