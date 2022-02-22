PPR Podcast: Rancho Bernardo Coaches Tristan McCoy and Eric Weddle





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Episode 28 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with Rancho Bernardo Head Football Coach, Tristan McCoy, and the soon to be head coach in 2023, former NFL safety, and Super Bowl LVI Champion Eric Weddle.

Weddle announced after winning Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 that he would retire from the NFL and start coaching his son and in 2023 become head coach for the Rancho Bernardo High School football team.

Rancho Bernardo finished in their 2021 season, 3rd in the Palomar League and 7-6 overall.

