PPR Podcast: Scripps Ranch’s Trevor Granucci





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In this edition of the Prep Pigskin Report podcast, Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman spoke with State Champion Trevor Granucci.

Granucci is a two-sport athlete, and plays both Center and Guard on the football field.

The 6’0, 275 pound Granucci has a 3.92 GPA, and is a three-year varsity starter.

. @_srfootball is looking to build off their State Title success of last season as they head into 2022. #KUSIPPR pic.twitter.com/LhQKycP9zL — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) August 6, 2022