PPR Podcast: Steele Canyon’s RB, Major Givens





On Episode 35 of the PPR Podcast Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, and PPR Co-Host, Burt Grossman talked with Steele Canyon’s running back, Major Givens or how Paul has ranked him “General Givens”.

