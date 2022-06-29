PPR Podcast: UCLA commit, Mater Dei linebacker Tre Edwards

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s top linebacker, Mater Dei’s Tre Edwards, joined KUSI’ Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman on the Prep Pigskin Report Podcast to share details on how he chose to continue his career at UCLA, and how is preparing for his final high school season.

Edwards is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds.

ESPN reports he became “the first pure linebacker to commit to UCLA and Chip Kelly in the 2023 recruiting class and the fourth prospect overall.”

