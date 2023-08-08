PPR Preview: Helix

The Helix Highlanders were D1 champs in 2021, fell short of the final in 2022, and in 2023, they’re thinking much, much higher.

Utah State commit Ryland Jessee leads one of the county’s top offenses. A dual threat of Kevin Allen III and Jason Cisneros in the backfield.

On defense? Try to score on the likes of Savaiinaea, Kahana-Nui, Daniels, Gash, Hossman Lees…and that’s just the start of it.

Madison and Cathedral road games are hard enough, but everyone knows the season comes down to the grudge match against Granite Hills.

The Eagles won that in 4 OT’s last year.