PPR Preview: Mt. Carmel

The Mt. Carmel Sundevils are gearing up for Division II Football in the 2023 season.

Drew Westling’s Sundevils are coming off a (6-5) record last season, that saw them go (2-3) in the Palomar League with a first round exit on the road to Brawley (8-0) in the Division II playoffs.

Mt. Carmel is led this season by Seniors Axel Enriquez (RB) & Conor Bananal (WR).

Enriquez totaled 734 YDs and 10 TDs in his Junior season, and looks to be the workhorse Running Back yet again for the Sundevils in his Senior season.

Bananal totaled 599 YDs last season, with almost half of the yards coming from his impact as a Kickoff and Punt Returner, but now as the leading Senior in the Wide Receiver group, expect a bigger role for Bananal in this high powered Sundevil passing attack.