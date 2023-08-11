PPR Preview: Mt. Miguel

Now to the most whispered about, and wondered about team in San Diego County, Mt. Miguel. Where acclaimed assistant, 3-time State Champ Verlain Betofe takes over the helm. You can see the difference in this video…50 more students in the program this year than last.

Keeping kids from Spring Valley, in Spring Valley was the goal. They’ve achieved it.

Jeremiah Castillo leads a revamped offense, while some freshman additions will show the future of the Matadors is very bright.