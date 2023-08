PPR Preview: Oceanside

Change is on the way at oceanside, and it comes in the form of a familiar face…Fale Poumele won a CIF championship as a player for Oceanside, and now he’s trying to win one as the new head coach.

There is work to be done, not one win in 2022. The start to change things? An infusion of new players to the pirate ship…and using their small batch of returners correctly.