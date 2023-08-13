PPR Preview: Ramona

The Ramona Bulldogs are getting set for Division I Football this season.

Head Coach Damon Baldwin’s Bulldogs are coming off an (8-5) season, that saw them go (3-2) in the Valley League with a loss in the Division II CIF Championship Game (48-12) to the eventual State Champions Granite Hills.

Ramona are led this season by Seniors Adrian Enriquez (RB) & Jamil Kassab (WR/DB).

Enriquez totaled 646 YDs and 6 TDs last season and looks to be the premier Running Back for the Bulldogs this season.

Jamil Kassab was tied for 2nd in San Diego County for Interceptions last season (8), and comes into his Senior season as one of the best Defensive Backs in the County. Kassab is also a threat on the offensive side of the ball as well, totaling 534 YDs and 3 TDs last season.