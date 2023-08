PPR Preview: San Marcos

The San Marcos Knights are gearing up for a season in the Palomar League & Division II.

The Knights are led by Sophomore Quarterback Kreet Makihele, who threw for over 2,700 yards and 32 Touchdowns last season.

San Marcos is coming off of a 5-7 record last season, that saw them lose to Ramona in the 2nd Round of the Division II Playoffs.