PPR Team Preview: El Capitan

LAKESIDE – It’s not football season until a battery of helmets, pompoms, and custom-made signs go barreling down Maine Avenue.

It’s the only thing comparable to Christmas in Lakeside – the annual run to the stadium, a legacy kept sacred by the El Capitan football team to kick off the fall campaign.

“It’s a great tradition,” quarterback Brandt Barker said. “It’s great for our team to have the support of our families and community.”

El Capitan believes this year can bring back the success of the mid-2010’s, when the Vaqueros went to the state championship in Carson. They’ll be fueled by a bevy of returning starters, along with a coaching staff that’s always strong.

“We’ve been putting a lot of work in,” Ryder Lynn said. “It’s great how the community comes out here…nobody does it like Lakeside.”