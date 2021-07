Praying mantises: one of the best biological pest controllers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Explorers in the area may have already started to notice them — praying mantises.

Ms. Mallory Lindsay, of Ms. Mallory Adventures, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss these intriguing creatures.

Praying mantises eat many pests in one’s garden or yard, don’t damage your plants, and therefore can be very helpful.