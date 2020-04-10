Prebys Foundation gives $350,000 challenge grant to Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego announced a $350,000 challenge grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation Friday that, when coupled with additional community investments, will help fund critically needed protective equipment.

The in-demand materials, ranging from 3D-printed nasal swabs to protective face shields will attempt to bolster Rady’s investment in protecting frontline care providers, patients and families while fighting the effects of COVID-19.

“This generous grant will increase our ability to respond to COVID-19 needs — from rapid technology development and care innovations to ensuring that our patients and frontline teams remain protected and equipped to respond to our community’s greatest needs,” said Dr. Patrick Frias, president and CEO of Rady Children’s.

“The leadership that the foundation is demonstrating across San Diego during this challenging time is true to Mr. Prebys’s legacy of coming together to invest in our community. Such bold action and investment in our healthcare systems will help save lives,” Frias said.

The grant will enable the hospital to combine its organizational pandemic efforts and spur its capacity to combat COVID-19, a hospital statement said.

The foundation’s board of directors noted that its efforts to respond to community needs during the pandemic should include supporting San Diego’s leading pediatric healthcare system, emphasizing that to date children have been spared the brunt of COVID-19 infections, allowing Rady Children’s to focus its scientific expertise on critically needed tools and diagnostic interventions.

Rady Children’s continues to serve the majority of injured or ill children in the San Diego region while having moved much of its non-critical care to virtual and tele-medicine models, a hospital statement said.

“The way in which The Conrad Prebys Foundation continues to unite the community behind the essential work of healthcare systems affirms that when we combine our resources and talents, we have the greatest impact on the lives of San Diegans,” said Stephen L. Jennings, senior vice president and executive director of Rady Children’s Foundation.

“Initial response from our donor community has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident that together we will meet this match to best support Rady Children’s everyday heroes,” Jennings said.

To support the foundation’s COVID-19 response fund directly support Rady Children’s, go to radyfoundation.org/donatenow.