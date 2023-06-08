Predawn shed fire forces evacuations, major street closure in east village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An explosive predawn fire engulfed a shed containing e-bikes, ammunition and dozens of lithium-ion batteries in the East Village today, forcing evacuations and the closure of a major freeway ingress into downtown San Diego.

The non-injury blaze erupted shortly after 4:30 a.m. on F Street, just east of 16th Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters evacuated seven people from a two-story house next to the burning shed while extinguishing the intense flames, which took about 15 minutes, the city agency reported. Authorities advised residents of a next-door high-rise apartment building to remain indoors until further notice.

Several blasts sounded from inside the metal outbuilding during the fire, possibly due to discharging ammunition, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the nearby offramp from westbound state Route 94 to F Street — a main entrance to the urban center of the city — as a precaution. The closure resulted in extra-heavy commuter congestion for morning traffic entering the downtown area from the east.

Hazardous-materials personnel were called in to safely dispose of the incinerated contents of the shed, including the remains of scooters, electric bicycles, construction materials and about 30 rechargeable batteries, according to fire department officials.