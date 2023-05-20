Preliminary data reports 110,000 people died of overdose in U.S. in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Drug overdose fatalities hit a record high in the U.S. in 2022, with over 110,000 deaths reported in preliminary CDC data.

Though the final numbers wont be available until a records review, this number surpassed the record set in 2021 by about 500.

Unsurprisingly, fentanyl is the number one contributor to the rise in fatalities.

California Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R) of the 75th Assembly District joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue of drug use and fentanyl legislation in California.