Preliminary hearing begins for former La Mesa officer accused of falsifying police report





EL CAJON (KUSI) – A former La Mesa Police Officer accused of falsifying a report was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Dages, a three-year veteran of the department, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he mischaracterized details related to the arrest of Amaurie Johnson on May 27, 2020, near the Grossmont Trolley Station.

The arrest, captured on cell phone video, happened two days after the death of George Floyd and ignited protests that turned into riots. At first, Johnson was charged with assault of a police officer, but those charges were later dropped, and District Attorney Summer Stephan filed charges against Dages for falsifying a report.

First to take the stand Tuesday was La Mesa Police Detective Julie Jensen. She was working a trolley fare enforcement operation the day Johnson was arrested. A fare enforcement operation means officers are tasked with making sure everyone in the trolley station had paid their fare and were following rules.

Jensen testified that Dages told her he thought somebody was smoking in an area where smoking was prohibited. She was one of several officers on scene during the arrest. She said she observed Johnson standing close to Dages.

“They have access to grab weapons, to hit me, hurt me. It’s unsafe,” Jensen said.

Cell phone video taken by a witness and body worn camera showed the interaction turned violent. Johnson was never found with any cigarettes, neither was he charged with smoking in a prohibited zone. Jensen said it was noted in the report, but because Johnson was charged with the more serious crime of assaulting an officer, a citation was not given.

“What he wrote was that Mr. Johnson was smoking, or he thought he was smoking,” said retired Los Angeles Detective Moses Castillo in court supporting Dages. “That’s the issue here. It’s not the use of force… the use of force was in policy, the conduct was in policy, it’s the issue of writing the police report.”

He felt that the DA does not have enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against the former officer.

“In our society we want to demonize all of our police officers and it’s time we come around and support them and that’s why I’m here,” Castillo said.

Yusef Miller of the Racial Justice Coalition disagreed. He felt the officer was not honest in his report and his reasons for stopping Johnson to begin with were unwarranted.

“There was no cigarettes, there were no lighters, no flame raised to his mouth,” Miller said. “So what it comes out to be, is being black in this area. This transpired into all this other investigation into his person.”

Two additional witnesses are expected to be called to the stand on the second day of the preliminary hearing beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. The judge will determine if there is enough evidence to have the former officer face a jury.