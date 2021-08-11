Preliminary hearing continues for former La Mesa cop accused of falsifying police report

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A former La Mesa police officer who is facing criminal charges had his first day in court Tuesday.

Matthew Dages pleaded not guilty to falsifying a report in the arrest of Amaurie Johnson near the Grossmont Trolley Station.

The controversial arrest happened two days after the death of George Floyd.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards followed today’s proceedings and was live outside the court house in El Cajon with more details.