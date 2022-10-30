Prep football: Poway sneaks past Mission Hills for Open Division playoff spot
Three prep football teams ended their regular seasons unbeaten against San Diego county teams. Starting next Friday, they’ll compete for the top prize in the section.
Carlsbad takes the top spot in the Open Division playoffs, where the Avocado league champions will take on Palomar champion Poway. The Titans end up with the fourth spot after weeks of conversation over whether Poway or Mission Hills would earn an Open berth. The Grizzlies settle for the number one seed in Divsion I, where they are joined with Mater Dei, Cathedral, and Helix in receiving first round byes.
Lincoln and Madison will play one another for the second time in three weeks. The Hornets earned the two seed after defeating the Warhawks on Friday.