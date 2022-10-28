Prep football stars Peevy, Rodriguez, and Nankil commit on KUSI





The prep football players of San Diego county have a whole lot of talent, and it was on display Thursday as three high-level commits made their intentions known – and chose KUSI to make it happen.

Lincoln edge rusher D.J. Peevy was set to go to Oregon, following in the footsteps of former teammates Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker, but spurned the Ducks for USC. Lincoln Riley played a large role in getting the six-foot-four linebacker to commit.

“They [were] really fighting for me and showing me why they wanted me,” Peevy said.

Earlier in the day, Madison offensive and defensive lineman Jonah Rodriguez chose to stay home, choosing San Diego State over the likes of Syracuse, Fresno State, and Arizona State. He becomes the second local lineman to commit to the Aztecs in the 2023 class, joining Misael Sandoval of St. Augustine.

“I credit Coach Goff,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve got the tools to take me where I want, and that’s the NFL.”

Rodriguez isn’t the only one sticking around town after high school. Mater Dei’s Dominic Nankil is committing to USD, an announcement he made after his Crusaders defeated Eastlake to win the Metro-Mesa League title.

“Staying close to home is a very big thing for me,” Nankil said. “They just put a lot of money in their business school, and that’s a big thing for me.”