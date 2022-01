Preparations are being made for the Farmers Insurance Open





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Farmers Insurance Open is beginning it’s preparations for the upcoming tournament that is happening in a couple of weeks!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Torrey Pines where she talked with the tournament’s host Alissa Kacar and one of the sponsors Kamaiu Johnson , to get more details on the event.