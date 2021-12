Preparations begin at Petco Park for the SDCCU Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Petco Park to talk about the upcoming SDCCU Holiday Bowl.

On Dec. 28 the SDCCU Holiday Bowl will take place headlining the UCLA Bruins (8-4) from the Pac-12 and the 18th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (9-3) from the ACC.

You won’t want to miss San Diego’s biggest holiday party!

