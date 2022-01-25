Preparations for this year’s Farmers Insurance Open are underway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open is coming to the Torrey Pines Golf Course from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29 and plenty of the folks behind the scenes are putting it together.

Alissa Kacar, Social Media Host for Farmers Insurance Open, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the preparations underway for the big event.

The game’s notable players include Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed.

Tickets are still available for the game, Kacar mentioned.

Make sure to buy your parking passes beforehand as they will not be sold on site and will need to be bought ahead of time.

To learn more on how to prepare for the games, visit www.farmersinsuranceopen.com