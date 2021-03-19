Prepare the popcorn: AMC opening more movie theaters

(AP) – It’s showtime! AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday as a bunch of theaters reopen in California.

Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26. AMC said that California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday.

The company is preparing to resume operations at the rest of its California locations once the proper local approvals are in place.

AMC’s announcement is welcomed by movie fans not only because more of them will get to return to AMC’s reclining seats and stadium style format, but because it means the company has hopefully put the worst behind it.